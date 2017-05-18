Chautauqua Institution announces depa...

Chautauqua Institution announces department of religion reorganization

In anticipation of the departure of Director of Religion the Rev. Dr. Robert Franklin at the conclusion of the 2017 Chautauqua Institution season, President Michael E. Hill announced plans to reorganize the Department of Religion with an eye toward shaping a national dialogue on faith in society.

Chicago, IL

