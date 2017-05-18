Chautauqua Institution announces department of religion reorganization
In anticipation of the departure of Director of Religion the Rev. Dr. Robert Franklin at the conclusion of the 2017 Chautauqua Institution season, President Michael E. Hill announced plans to reorganize the Department of Religion with an eye toward shaping a national dialogue on faith in society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need a real spell casters (Feb '14)
|May 15
|TTT
|18
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC