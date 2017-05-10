Advocates say AHCA threatens key special education funding NEW
An unexpected constituency is nervously tracking the progress of the American Health Care Act, the GOP's proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare - schools. The AHCA, which narrowly cleared the U.S. House last week, would dramatically restructure Medicaid from a program that reimburses - at least in part - whatever eligible expenses providers bill for to a per-capita capped program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr 12
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC