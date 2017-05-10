Advocates say AHCA threatens key special education funding NEW

An unexpected constituency is nervously tracking the progress of the American Health Care Act, the GOP's proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare - schools. The AHCA, which narrowly cleared the U.S. House last week, would dramatically restructure Medicaid from a program that reimburses - at least in part - whatever eligible expenses providers bill for to a per-capita capped program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.