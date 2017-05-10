A.G.'s Office Focused on Removing Carfentanil From N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says its staff is working around the clock to get the powerful synthetic opioid Carfentanil off the streets. That's one of the reasons the New Hampshire Department of Justice is taking the lead on all Carfentanil cases in the state.
