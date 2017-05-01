5 new truffle species identified in New Hampshire NEW
Doctoral student Ryan Stephens finds a truffle in the Bartlett Experimental Forest in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire on 2014. Researchers at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at UNH identified and described five new truffle species that while not the type prized by the culinary world, are important to forest health.
