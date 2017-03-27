UNH to host Vietnam wall replica

UNH to host Vietnam wall replica

The University of New Hampshire is seeking volunteers to help display a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. The Moving Wall will be at the Durham campus from May 4-8 as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war.

