UNH hosting discussion of Trumpa s fi...

UNH hosting discussion of Trumpa s first 100 days

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Tom Rath, founder and chairman of Rath, Young, and Pignatelli, will join Carsey School of Public Policy Director Michael Ettlinger to discuss the Trump administration's first 100 days. The event is free and open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Union Building, Theater II, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.  Rath is a former attorney general of New Hampshire and has been actively involved in government relations since 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC