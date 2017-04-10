UNH hosting discussion of Trumpa s first 100 days

Tom Rath, founder and chairman of Rath, Young, and Pignatelli, will join Carsey School of Public Policy Director Michael Ettlinger to discuss the Trump administration's first 100 days. The event is free and open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Union Building, Theater II, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Rath is a former attorney general of New Hampshire and has been actively involved in government relations since 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.