UNH announces honorary degree recipients
A U.S. Air Force general, a leader in workplace ethics and three Granite State icons will be recognized for their contributions at the University of New Hampshire's commencement ceremony Saturday, May 20. Maureen Beauregard '87 will receive the Granite State Award for her work to provide housing and services for individuals and families affected by homelessness. She started Families in Transition in 1991 after working as a substance abuse counselor and for the state's Division for Children and Youth Services.
