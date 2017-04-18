Unemployment Stays Low, Giving Job Seekers More Leverage
New Hampshire's unemployment rate went up slightly to 2.8% in March, up from 2.7% in February. New data from the state's Employment Security office shows modest job losses in education, retail and finance, while construction and manufacturing were basically flat.
