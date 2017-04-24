Theater Review: a I Am My Own Wifea i...

Theater Review: a I Am My Own Wifea improves on impeccable Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Were it not for the fact that "I Am My Own Wife" is better still than last year's production, the review could be a cut and past of 2016's show. Last year's New Hampshire Theatre Project's production was dubbed sublime; they've done it again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden places 5 hr Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr 12 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC