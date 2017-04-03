Sununu to nominate heads of labor, environmental departments
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating new commissioners for the departments of labor and environmental services, moving further toward filling out his own cabinet. Franklin Mayor Ken Merrifield, who is active in Republican politics, is Sununu's choice to lead the New Hampshire Department of Labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC