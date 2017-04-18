Sununu Replaces Raffio with Former Jo...

Sununu Replaces Raffio with Former Journalist on State Board of Education

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Governor Chris Sununu has tapped Andrew Cline , a former editor at the Union Leader newspaper, to join the state board of education. Cline will replace Tom Raffio, who has been on the board since 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr 12 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC