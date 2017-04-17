Sununu drops nominee for New Hampshire environmental agency
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu dropped his nominee to lead the state's Department of Environmental Services on Monday over concerns he wouldn't be confirmed by the Executive Council. Peter Kujawski, a Bedford businessman, faced questions last week over his lack of professional experience in environmental protection and limited understanding of the state's environmental regulations and projects.
