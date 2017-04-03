Spaulding to hold financial aid workshop
The Spaulding High School Counseling Department is sponsoring a financial aid workshop on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Spaulding High School cafeteria. The workshop is titled, “Understanding the Financial Aid Award Letter" and is designed to help high school seniors and their parents.
