Scholar Steven Koltai: Enterprise holds a key to peace
Steven Koltai, a scholar in governance studies at Brookings Institution in Washington, will be speaking about his new book, "Peace through Entrepreneurship" at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Koltai previously served as senior advisor for Entrepreneurship at the State Department and as an executive at Salomon ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC