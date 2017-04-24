Rye man: Wifea s fatal stabbing near Paris was random attack
The husband of a New Hampshire woman who was stabbed to death near Paris says she was attacked at random by a homeless man who was deemed unfit to stand trial. John McDonough, of Rye, recently returned with his wife's remains and possessions after meeting with French authorities and U.S. Embassy representatives.
