Rye man: Wifea s fatal stabbing near Paris was random attack

The husband of a New Hampshire woman who was stabbed to death near Paris says she was attacked at random by a homeless man who was deemed unfit to stand trial. John McDonough, of Rye, recently returned with his wife's remains and possessions after meeting with French authorities and U.S. Embassy representatives.

