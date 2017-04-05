President Trump's Budget Targets 52,3...

President Trump's Budget Targets 52,392 New Hampshirites Who Voted for Him

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Center for American Progress

Although he campaigned on promises to create jobs and strengthen the economy in rural areas, President Trump's budget eliminates the Northern Border Regional Commission, or NBRC, which funds economic and community development projects in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, the NBRC serves four counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC