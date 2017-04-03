PolitiFact: Fake news site says federal government will require devices to slow down motorcycles NEW
Springtime in New Hampshire means motorcyclists are itching to hit the state's scenic, winding roads. But if they trusted a widely distributed news article last year, they might think they need to install a device that limits their motorcycle to 75 mph - per a federal government regulation - before they can ride.
