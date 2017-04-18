Police, advocates clash over pot decriminalization bill NEW
With Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on board, advocates for marijuana decriminalization hope this is the year New Hampshire joins its New England neighbors in removing criminal penalties for possessing pot. But the measure is facing challenges in the Senate, where lawmakers aligned with police chiefs are working to water it down.
