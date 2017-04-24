Plan in the works to build children's wing at N.H. mental hospital NEW
The Department of Health and Human Services plans to seek $3 million this year to begin drawing up designs for a new children's unit at New Hampshire Hospital, which often has a long waitlist for entry. Shifting adolescent patients into a new building or wing would free up as many as 48 beds for adults, according to department Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers.
