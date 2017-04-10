Next 25 Articles

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has been in the news recently because a source in the intelligence community informed him that Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was behind the "unmasking" of Trump campaign associates in intelligence reports, which may have led to other members of the intelligence community leaking classified information to the press for partisan political reasons. Nunes has been criticized for the way he handled and presented this information-not without reason-as he rushed to the press with it before handing it over to the rest of the intelligence committee.

