Next 25 Articles
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has been in the news recently because a source in the intelligence community informed him that Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was behind the "unmasking" of Trump campaign associates in intelligence reports, which may have led to other members of the intelligence community leaking classified information to the press for partisan political reasons. Nunes has been criticized for the way he handled and presented this information-not without reason-as he rushed to the press with it before handing it over to the rest of the intelligence committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Wed
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC