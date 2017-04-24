N.H. Lawmakers to Extend 'Good Samaritan' Law in Overdose Emergencies
New Hampshire's law granting certain immunity to people who report drug overdoses is poised to stay in place for the indefinite future. A law signed last session would've repealed the immunity law, sometimes known as a "Good Samaritan" law, in 2018.
