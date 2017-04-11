Miss New Hampshire 2017 competition p...

Miss New Hampshire 2017 competition planned

The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program announced that 28 local title holders will compete to become Miss New Hampshire 2017. The 71st annual competition will take place at Pinkerton Academy's Stockbridge Theatre in Derry from April 27-29.

