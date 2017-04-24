Manchester Lifts Voluntary Water Rest...

Manchester Lifts Voluntary Water Restrictions After Drought Conditions Improve

Tuesday

The city of Manchester has lifted voluntary water restrictions put in place last fall during a drought because water levels are back at normal levels. WMUR-TV reports Mayor Ted Gatsas said Monday that the city would be lifting any restrictions on water use, allowing people to freely water their lawns or fill their pools.

