Manchester Lifts Voluntary Water Restrictions After Drought Conditions Improve
The city of Manchester has lifted voluntary water restrictions put in place last fall during a drought because water levels are back at normal levels. WMUR-TV reports Mayor Ted Gatsas said Monday that the city would be lifting any restrictions on water use, allowing people to freely water their lawns or fill their pools.
