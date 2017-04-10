Log Cabin Republicans at home in NH
New Hampshire Republicans "are some of the most open and welcoming Republicans in the country," said New Castle's Doug Palardy, one of four men who founded a state chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans. A 30-year-old national organization that represents LGBT conservatives and their allies, Log Cabin Republicans has no chapter in Maine. Until this month, there wasn't one in New Hampshire.
