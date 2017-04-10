Library funding cuts would have serio...

Library funding cuts would have serious impact

The 2017 White House budget calls for eliminating the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the only federal agency charged with providing support to the nation's hundreds of thousands of libraries and museums. This will have serious impacts on the 203 public libraries in the state of New Hampshire, including Peterborough Town Library and all of the public libraries in the Monadnock region.

