Keene police investigate home robbery

10 hrs ago

The Keene Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a residence at 344 West Street on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Residents in the house told police the suspect displayed and discharged a firearm during the course of the robbery. According to the Keene Sentinel, $2,400 in cash was stolen during the robbery.

