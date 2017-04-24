Hopkinton rated No. 2 school in N.H. NEW
Two capital area high schools made it onto the top 10 this year in the U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of New Hampshire schools. Hollis-Brookline High School took the top spot, while Hopkinton High School and Bow High School were second and fifth on the list, respectively.
