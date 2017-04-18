Gov. Sununu Says He's Met With 100+ B...

Gov. Sununu Says He's Met With 100+ Businesses, But Won't Name Them

While on the campaign trail, Sununu promised to meet with 100 out-of-state businesses in his first 100 days in office. Governor Chris Sununu says he's more than made good on a key campaign promise: That he'd personally meet with 100 out-of-state businesses in 100 days.

