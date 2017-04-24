Edelblut plan to reorganize Education Department stalls in committee

Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl and resistant to overdose reversal drugs, has claimed three lives in New Hampshire in what authorities believe to be the first... Two right-handers with something to prove will be on the mound tonight when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox start the latest chapter in their ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.