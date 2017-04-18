Democrat O'Malley visits New Hampshire, sparks 2020 buzz
TV reports O'Malley will appear at three campaign-style events during a Sunday swing through the first primary state. O'Malley dropped out of the 2016 contest before the New Hampshire primary, but his visit is drawing speculation about his 2020 presidential ambitions.
