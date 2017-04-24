Corsetti and Jensen to wed
Diane and Aaron Corsetti of Bow announce the engagement of their daughter, Portia Corsetti, to Matthew Jensen, son of Craig and Diane Jensen of Bow. Corsetti earned a degree in international business from Southern New Hampshire University.
