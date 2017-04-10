Company forced to defend Northern Pass electricity project NEW
The company building a controversial electricity transmission project in New Hampshire found itself on the defensive on the first day of a critical hearing as it was questioned about the route of the project, the impact on scenic views and its financial incentives to communities to help with economic development and tourism. First conceived in 2010, the Northern Pass project calls for building a 192-mile electricity transmission line from Pittsburg to Deerfield, carrying enough Hydro-Quebec energy to southern New England markets to power about a 1.1 million homes.
