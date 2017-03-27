Celebrate love for craft beer with

As part of its craft beer week celebration, Henniker Brewing is teaming up with yoga instructor Janine Mitchell for a Bend and Brew event on Saturday from 11 to 12 p.m. in the brewery taproom, 129 Centervale Road. For $25, attendees will receive an hour yoga session followed by a tasting flight of six beers and a tour of the brewery.

