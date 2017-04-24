Carfentanil, One Hundred Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl, Confirmed in N.H.
Public health officials announced Tuesday that for the first time in New Hampshire, the synthetic opioid carfentanil was found in the blood of three residents who died from overdoses. The drug is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals, including elephants.
