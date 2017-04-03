California Considers Following New England Colonists In Outlawing Fake News
California Assemblyman Ed Chau introduced a bill that according to its author "attacks the problem of 'fake news' by creating a new state law designed to make it illegal for someone to make false or deceptive statements about a candidate or measure on the ballot": Specifically, the bill would amend the Elections Code to provide: It is unlawful for a person to knowingly and willingly make, publish or circulate on an Internet Web site, or cause to be made, published, or circulated in any writing posted on an Internet Web site, a false or deceptive statement designed to influence the vote on either of the following: Any issue submitted to voters at an election. Any candidate for election to public office.
