California Considers Following New En...

California Considers Following New England Colonists In Outlawing Fake News

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: JD Supra

California Assemblyman Ed Chau introduced a bill that according to its author "attacks the problem of 'fake news' by creating a new state law designed to make it illegal for someone to make false or deceptive statements about a candidate or measure on the ballot": Specifically, the bill would amend the Elections Code to provide: It is unlawful for a person to knowingly and willingly make, publish or circulate on an Internet Web site, or cause to be made, published, or circulated in any writing posted on an Internet Web site, a false or deceptive statement designed to influence the vote on either of the following: Any issue submitted to voters at an election. Any candidate for election to public office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar 31 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar 21 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC