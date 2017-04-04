Body found in 'booby-trapped' home after explosion: cops
A body was found inside a booby-trapped New Hampshire home Tuesday after an explosion rocked the condemned residence late Monday, authorities said. Despite it being declared unsafe for nearly two years, Salem Fire Chief Paul Parisi said the home's owner - identified by neighbors as Charles Hill - had lived at 20 Irving St. in Salem since that time.
