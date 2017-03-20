Woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that killed man
An Effingham woman pleaded guilty Monday to selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Wolfeboro man, according to a joint press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau. Tanya McCormack, 27, of Effingham, pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court to selling fentanyl that caused the death of Cole McMahon, 22, of Wolfeboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC