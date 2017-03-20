Woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that killed man

An Effingham woman pleaded guilty Monday to selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Wolfeboro man, according to a joint press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau. Tanya McCormack, 27, of Effingham, pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court to selling fentanyl that caused the death of Cole McMahon, 22, of Wolfeboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.