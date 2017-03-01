What's in a name: - Harris' of the Ha...

What's in a name: - Harris' of the Harris Center joined Eleanor Brigg's environmental movement NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

In 1969, Eleanor Briggs was distraught at how quickly the natural features of her Long Island home were replaced with suburban developments. Inspired by environmental movements and news coverage of the time, she moved to New Hampshire and dedicated her late grandparents' land to nature and environmental education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb 19 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb 3 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb 1 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC