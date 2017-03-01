What's in a name: - Harris' of the Harris Center joined Eleanor Brigg's environmental movement NEW
In 1969, Eleanor Briggs was distraught at how quickly the natural features of her Long Island home were replaced with suburban developments. Inspired by environmental movements and news coverage of the time, she moved to New Hampshire and dedicated her late grandparents' land to nature and environmental education.
