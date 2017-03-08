Town Meeting 2017: Guilford town budget up, accepted without dissent
Guilford's annual nearly end-of-winter political event was part love-fest, part appreciation party and part business meeting as about 185 people sailed through all business items on the agenda, passing all by unanimous voice vote from the floor. The crowd thinned to 90 for the school portion of the meeting after lunch, but the tone did not change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC