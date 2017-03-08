Town Meeting 2017: Guilford town budg...

Town Meeting 2017: Guilford town budget up, accepted without dissent

Guilford's annual nearly end-of-winter political event was part love-fest, part appreciation party and part business meeting as about 185 people sailed through all business items on the agenda, passing all by unanimous voice vote from the floor. The crowd thinned to 90 for the school portion of the meeting after lunch, but the tone did not change.

