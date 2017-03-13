The Latest: New Hampshire teen killed...

The Latest: New Hampshire teen killed in traffic accident

Police say a 16-year-old girl has been killed in a traffic accident in New Hampshire, after she lost control of her car on a snowy road and hit a tree. New Hampshire State police say the accident happen about 7 a.m. Tuesday on Route 11A in Gilford.

