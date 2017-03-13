Substance abuse, developmental servic...

Substance abuse, developmental services top budget requests

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Pleas for further investments in health care, from substance abuse treatment to services for people with developmental disabilities, dominated a Monday public hearing on the state's next budget. "My wife and I worry about Liam's future as he gets closer to age 21," said Will Walker, of Hollis, referencing his 17-year-old son with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb 19 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Jan '17 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan '17 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC