Steve Vaillancourt, colorful N.H. politician, dies
One of the most colorful political figures in recent New Hampshire history was found dead Monday, leading the state's political community to share stories on social media and to a moment of silence at the State House in Concord. Steve Vaillancourt, 65, was recently elected to his 10th term as a state representative from Manchester.
