Spaulding Turnpike drivers may get faster tolls

1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Drivers caught in rush-hour traffic on the Spaulding Turnpike may get some relief if legislation passes the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The New Hampshire Senate recently passed Senate Bill 134, which calls for all automated electronic tolling in Dover and Rochester on the Spaulding, as well as Hooksett.

