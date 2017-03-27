Record donation to Upper Valley Land Trust
A New Hampshire couple has donated 1,100 acres to the Upper Valley Land Trust for permanent conservation, the largest donation in the organization's history. The Valley News reports Christina and Harvey Hill, of Charlestown, are keeping 27 acres for the home they built in 1989.
