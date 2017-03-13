Portsmouth Hospital Adds Beds to Ease Statewide Psychiatric Backlog
Portsmouth Regional Hospital will open more beds to psychiatric patients. The hospital hopes those beds will alleviate a backlog of patients boarded in emergency rooms.
