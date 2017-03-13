Police deny allegations in lawsuit over fatal shooting
A New Hampshire police department and three of its officers have denied allegations in a lawsuit filed against them by the mother of a man who was shot and killed by police in July 2015. The Valley News reports that according to the responses filed in federal court last month, the two Haverhill officers who shot and killed Hagan Esty-Lennon, of Canterbury, and a detective who later arrived at the scene in Bath maintain that the shooting was justified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb 19
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC