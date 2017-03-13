Police deny allegations in lawsuit ov...

Police deny allegations in lawsuit over fatal shooting

20 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A New Hampshire police department and three of its officers have denied allegations in a lawsuit filed against them by the mother of a man who was shot and killed by police in July 2015. The Valley News reports that according to the responses filed in federal court last month, the two Haverhill officers who shot and killed Hagan Esty-Lennon, of Canterbury, and a detective who later arrived at the scene in Bath maintain that the shooting was justified.

