Petition would seek reduced sentence for Pamela Smart

Advocates for Pamela Smart, who's serving a life sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband, say they are planning to file a petition seeking a reduced sentence. Dr. Eleanor Pam, a legal advocate for Smart, tells WMUR-TV the new petition could reach the desk of Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in a few months.

