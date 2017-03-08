Owner, EPA Settle Lead Fines

A New Hampshire-based property developer has agreed to pay a fine of more than $90,000 to settle charges that it violated federal lead paint rules at a historic mill building renovation project in Manchester. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the settlement with Brady Sullivan Millworks II LLC and Brady Sullivan Millworks IV LLC, of Manchester, in a Feb. 28 release .

