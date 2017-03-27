Out like a lion: New England is getting snow at end of March
A major snowstorm that arrives Friday evening in Maine and New Hampshire will bring snow through much of April Fools' Day, which is Saturday. The National Weather Service says some places, including higher terrain between Nashua and Keene in New Hampshire, could see 12 to 18 inches of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Fri
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
|NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha...
|Jan '17
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan '17
|Peter Macdonald
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC