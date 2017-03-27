Offices ask Gov. Sununu to investigate voter fraud claims, preserve state reputation NEW
Several New Hampshire towns are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to investigate claims of voter fraud made by President Donald Trump. "All municipalities, including Webster, take great pride in the integrity of our elections and the way in which they are managed by municipal employees and dedicated volunteers," the letter reads.
